Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett, documents show

31st May 19 | Entertainment News

A total of 460 pages of case documents were released on Thursday.

Jussie Smollett

New documents on the Jussie Smollett case show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives that a possible deal with the Empire actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.

The 460 pages released on Thursday show detectives investigating Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a 10,000 US dollar fine and community service.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the detectives did not pass the information to superiors because they assumed a deal would include Smollett admitting to wrongdoing.

Smollett was charged with lying to police when reporting he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26.

The mayor and police chief expressed outrage over the prosecutors’ decision.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month
You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month

7 decor updates to make your home sizzle with style this summer
7 decor updates to make your home sizzle with style this summer

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet
Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?
Simon Cowell storms off stage on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell storms off stage on Britain’s Got Talent
Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction
Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet