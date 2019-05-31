Michael Buble confirms new UK tour dates

31st May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer will play five more shows in the run-up to Christmas.

British Summer Time Festival – London

Michael Buble will play five more dates in the UK before Christmas, it has been announced.

An Evening With Michael Buble, which will see the singer kick off the festive season with his 32-piece band, will visit Aberdeen, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham and London.

Buble, who has won four Grammys and sold more than 60 million records, is currently on tour in the UK and will play London’s 02 Arena on May 31 and June 1 before travelling to Leeds, Belfast and Dublin.

He returned to the stage last summer after a two-year hiatus to support his family following his young son’s cancer diagnosis.

He will kick off his winter dates at Aberdeen P&J Live on November 27, before playing Newcastle Utilita on November 30 and Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on December 3.

He will travel to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 6 and finish at The O2 in London on December 9.

Tickets for An Evening With Michael Buble go on sale at 9am on Friday June 7.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 decor updates to make your home sizzle with style this summer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet
Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ
Chocolate lovers have invented their own Cadbury bars, but what do they taste like?

Chocolate lovers have invented their own Cadbury bars, but what do they taste like?
You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month

You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month
Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction
Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

7 decor updates to make your home sizzle with style this summer