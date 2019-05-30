Disney reveals photo-realistic character animations for Lion King remake

Disney has released the character portraits for the upcoming Lion King film, giving fans a glimpse at the updated versions of Simba and Nala.

The movie is a remake of the 1994 classic, this time featuring photo-realistic animations of the beloved characters.

Donald Glover is voicing the adult Simba while Beyonce Knowles-Carter will voice Nala.

James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa, the king of the Pride Lands.

Other new additions include British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as the scheming uncle Scar and talk show host John Oliver as the king’s avian adviser, Zazu.

Seth Rogen lends his voice to warthog Pumbaa while his best friend, Timon the meerkat, is voiced by Billy Eichner.

Director Jon Favreau has used cutting edge film-making technology for the Lion King remake, producing photo-realistic animals.

The Lion King tells the story of Simba, who will one day take over as king from his father Mufasa. However, his ascension to the throne is disrupted by the machinations of his uncle, Scar.

The original film was a box office smash, with an initial worldwide gross of 766 million dollars.

The Lion King will be released in UK cinemas on July 19.

© Press Association 2019