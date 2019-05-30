Brotherhood withdraw from Britain’s Got Talent

Entertainment News

Young dance act Libby And Charlie have reportedly been drafted in to replace them.

Magic act Brotherhood will no longer be taking part in Britain’s Got Talent.

The group of performers became known for their daring acts during their time on the ITV show.

But now they have released an online statement saying they are “truly gutted” to be leaving the show.

We’ve learned to stay humble in the good times and humble in defeat. We’ve worked for the last 4 months on an act so ambitious and out there that we’ve put our sanity, blood, sweat, fire and tears on the line. Through circumstance and bad luck out of our hands sadly we aren’t in a position where we can deliver what we set out to do. It kills me that we’ve failed and that we will no longer be in 2019’s @bgt competition. We are truly gutted that we won’t get to be in the fight but we aimed for the stars and fell short. It’s been an absolutely incredible ride for BGT this year and I wish all the acts still In the competition the best of luck and success and that a magic act can bring home the crown again. If we’ve taken anything from this, it’s that collectively YOU can achieve great things, no matter what’s in front of you. No matter what is happening in the world, the power of friendship and dreaming big is a powerful thing. Thank you to each and every single person that messaged us (both the love and the hate)- you’ve made us smile and proud. 4 yes’s and 2.6 million views on YouTube makes this crazy ride worth it. Big love. See you soon.

Brotherhood said they had put their sanity on the line for their act.

Their statement said circumstances out of the group’s control led them to leave the show.

A message on Instagram read: “We’ve learned to stay humble in the good times and humble in defeat.

“We’ve worked for the last four months on an act so ambitious and out there that we’ve put our sanity, blood, sweat, fire and tears on the line.

“Through circumstance and bad luck out of our hands sadly we aren’t in a position where we can deliver what we set out to do.

“It kills me that we’ve failed and that we will no longer be in 2019’s @bgt competition.

“We are truly gutted that we won’t get to be in the fight but we aimed for the stars and fell short.”

The message sends best wishes to the other acts still in the competition, now at the live show stage, and shares the hope a magic act will wow viewers.

Brotherhood’s message also praised the “power of friendship” and dreaming big, regardless of what is happening in the world.

The message read: “Thank you to each and every single person that messaged us (both the love and the hate)- you’ve made us smile and proud.

“Four yes’s and 2.6 million views on YouTube makes this crazy ride worth it. Big love. See you soon.”

A spokesman for the show told MailOnline:  “The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

“Libby and Charlie will now be performing on Friday night’s show.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

