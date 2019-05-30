Brotherhood pull out of Britain’s Got Talent

After performing well on the ITV show, the group will not go any further.

Magic act Brotherhood will no longer be taking part in Britain’s Got Talent.

The group of performers became known for their daring acts during their time on the ITV show.

A statement posted online has announced that they will be withdrawing from the show and are “truly gutted”.

Brotherhood posted that they had put their sanity on the line for their act.

The statement said that circumstances out of the group’s control led them to leave the show.

A message on Instagram read: “We’ve learned to stay humble in the good times and humble in defeat.

“We’ve worked for the last four months on an act so ambitious and out there that we’ve put our sanity, blood, sweat, fire and tears on the line.

“Through circumstance and bad luck out of our hands sadly we aren’t in a position where we can deliver what we set out to do.

“It kills me that we’ve failed and that we will no longer be in 2019’s @bgt competition.

“We are truly gutted that we won’t get to be in the fight but we aimed for the stars and fell short.”

Brotherhood shocked us all with their risky magic! With @Antanddec and @Simoncowell making the decisions, this #BGT performance will have you on the edge of your seat: https://t.co/bux6xYRyNF — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 13, 2019

The message sends best wishes to other acts still in the competition, now at the live show stage, and shares the hope that a magic act will wow viewers.

Brotherhood’s message also praises the “power of friendship” and dreaming big, regardless of what is happening in the world.

The message reads: “Thank you to each and every single person that messaged us (both the love and the hate)- you’ve made us smile and proud. Four yes’s and 2.6 million views on YouTube makes this crazy ride worth it. Big love. See you soon.”

ITV has been contacted for comment on the exit of Brotherhood.

