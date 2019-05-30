Sylvester Stallone back as Rambo in first trailer for Last Blood

The reprises his role as a Vietnam veteran for the fifth time.

Sylvester Stallone is surrounded by his enemies and held at gunpoint in the first teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood.

The new film sees the 72-year-old return to the role of the Vietnam veteran he first played in First Blood in 1982.

More than a decade after the last incarnation, in 2008’s Rambo, he is back in Rambo: Last Blood, in which he can be heard saying in voiceover: “I’ve lived in a world of death. I’ve watched people I’ve loved die. Some fast with a bullet, some not enough left to bury.”

Set to a slow version of Lil Nas X’s chart topping hit Old Town Road, the trailer shows Stallone’s Rambo living on an isolated farm before he is drawn back into the world of violence as he travels to Mexico to attempt to take down a drug cartel and save a friend’s daughter.

The film has been touted as the last film chapter in the Rambo series.

It will be released in the UK on September 20.

