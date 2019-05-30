Jane Fonda wins Bafta Los Angeles award after ‘amazing career’

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

The actress and activist will receive the prize at a ceremony in October.

Cannes Film Festival – Closing Ceremony

Actress Jane Fonda will be honoured by Bafta Los Angeles with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film later this year.

The ceremony, which celebrates British talent and Hollywood stars with a “strong connection” to the UK film industry, will recognise Fonda for her “amazing career and successes”.

The 81-year-old is known for her work as a writer, political activist, fitness guru and fashion model, and has seen a career resurgence after starring in Netflix’s original series Grace And Frankie.

A statement from Bafta Los Angeles on Twitter said: “We are thrilled to announce that the legendary @JaneFonda will be the recipient of the 2019 Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film! We are so excited to celebrate her amazing career and successes!”

The Oscar-winning star is an outspoken supporter of the Me Too movement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

She protested against the Iraq war and co-founded the Women’s Media Center, an organisation providing advocacy for women in the media.

The award ceremony will be held on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is Bafta’s biggest event outside the UK.

Previous winners have included Sir Michael Caine, Martin Scorsese and Dame Elizabeth Taylor.

© Press Association 2019

