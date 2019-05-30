BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

Fellow broadcasters wished him well.

c4112646-ba69-452a-a5aa-d5572983cb33

BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones has revealed he is suffering from Parkinson’s.

The technology correspondent shared his diagnosis after viewers noticed him shaking on-air.

Cellan-Jones has said he is receiving good treatment and his symptoms so far are mild.

The broadcaster wrote on Twitter to share the diagnosis.

He wrote: “A couple of people have noticed my hand shaking in my live 5G broadcast today.

“So seems a good time to reveal that I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“I’m getting good treatment and the symptoms are mild right now – so I’m carrying on as normal. Onwards and upwards!”

Fellow broadcasters have sent messages wishing him well after he shared the news.

BBC presenter Evan Davis wrote on Twitter: “Rory.. you are being showered with good wishes and respect. And deservedly so. Wishing you well as you deal with it.”

Sky’s Ian King posted: “Rory – desperately sorry to hear that, but good to know it won’t stop you from keeping up your great work. Very best of luck with the treatment.”

The BBC’s North America editor Jon Sopel said: “Best to you Rory.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’
Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’

Kathy Beale to reopen The Albert as EastEnders’ first gay bar

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated

Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated
Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet
Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants

Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction