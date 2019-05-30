Cheryl: controlling men made me unhappy

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer spoke about the meaning of her new track Let You.

Cheryl splits from L’Oreal

Cheryl has said she was made unhappy by the “controlling” behaviour of men.

The singer has revealed the lyrics to her new song deal with her relationship experiences.

Speaking about the single, Let You, Cheryl has said she allowed herself to suffer with controlling partners.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Press Room – London
Cheryl is to release her latest track, Let You (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The star spoke to Fault magazine about the meaning behind her latest track.

She said: “I’ve made mistakes in relationships. I’ve been with men who were controlling, who made me unhappy, but I allowed it to happen.

“That’s what this song is about.

“You have to recognise it, and you have to try and not let it happen again.”

View this post on Instagram

Let You. Friday. 🖤

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

Cheryl has said that motherhood has changed her as a person, and her daily routine revolves around her child.

The singer said she did not go into the studio to write nursery rhymes, but having a young child has influenced how she approaches her life and career.

She said: “I think motherhood just changes you completely, for me it’s been a complete 360.

“I’m a completely different person. I have become a brand new person.”

The full interview with Cheryl is available online in Fault magazine.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy
Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy

Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’
Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The return of retro: Why 2019 marks a comeback for old-fashioned toys

The return of retro: Why 2019 marks a comeback for old-fashioned toys
Kathy Beale to reopen The Albert as EastEnders’ first gay bar

Kathy Beale to reopen The Albert as EastEnders’ first gay bar
Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants

Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction