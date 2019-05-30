McCarthy, Haddish and Moss feature in first trailer for The Kitchen

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

The trio star as women who take over the mob.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play three housewives who take over the Irish mob after their husbands go to prison in the first trailer for The Kitchen.

The trio can be seen arming themselves with guns and learning how to run the neighbourhood after being rejected for jobs and struggling to make their rent in 1979 in Hell’s Kitchen, New York.

In the first footage from the film, directed by Straight Outta Compton writer Andrea Berloff, McCarthy says: “They have been telling us forever that we are never going to do anything but have babies, bunch of men that have forgotten what family means.”

It marks a shift to drama for Haddish, who is better known for her comedy roles in Girls Trip and Night School.

Meanwhile McCarthy, who is well known for her work in comedy such as Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy, was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Berloff has penned the script based on the comic by Ollie Masters and it also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Common, Margo Martindale and James Badge Dale.

The Kitchen will be released in UK cinemas on September 20.

© Press Association 2019

