New trailer offers glimpse of Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Taron Egerton stars in the prequel to the 1982 film.

Viewers have been given a glimpse of new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The series is a prequel to the 1982 fantasy adventure film The Dark Crystal and is set many years before the events of the original.

Returning to the same universe, the 10-part series will use a combination of puppetry and special effects to tell the story of the Gelflings’ struggle.

These creatures are voiced in the film by, among others, Rocketman star Taron Egerton.

The new trailer shows the Gelflings being confronted by the arrival of dark forces into their world, including the evil Skeksis.

Imagery in the trailer shows the idyllic landscape of Thra, which comes under threat from “the darkening”.

The 10 hour-long episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from August 30.

