New trailer offers glimpse of Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

Taron Egerton stars in the prequel to the 1982 film.

de3dddf8-9ba2-4110-808c-50d49f07a040

Viewers have been given a glimpse of new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The series is a prequel to the 1982 fantasy adventure film The Dark Crystal and is set many years before the events of the original.

Returning to the same universe, the 10-part series will use a combination of puppetry and special effects to tell the story of the Gelflings’ struggle.

These creatures are voiced in the film by, among others, Rocketman star Taron Egerton.

The new trailer shows the Gelflings being confronted by the arrival of dark forces into their world, including the evil Skeksis.

Imagery in the trailer shows the idyllic landscape of Thra, which comes under threat from “the darkening”.

The 10 hour-long episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from August 30.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’
Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’

Kathy Beale to reopen The Albert as EastEnders’ first gay bar

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants

Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants
The return of retro: Why 2019 marks a comeback for old-fashioned toys

The return of retro: Why 2019 marks a comeback for old-fashioned toys
Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction
Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy

Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy
Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy

Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated