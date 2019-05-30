BBC Studios retains right to produce Countryfile

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

Matt Baker and the nature programme’s other presenters will continue in their roles.

BBC Countryfile Live 2018

BBC Studios has retained the contract to make Countryfile after bidding from other producers.

The nature programme will continue to be produced by the BBC’s commercial arm.

Countryfile was subject to a tender process with the BBC weighing up bids based on factors including value for money.

BBC Countryfile Live 2018
Countryfile presenter Matt Baker will continue to front the show. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Despite competitive bidding from other producers, it was decided BBC Studios represented the best value for viewers.

The current line-up of presenters will continue under the new two-year contract.

David Brindley, head of BBC factual entertainment commissioning, said: “Countryfile is loved by audiences across the UK and one of the most popular programmes in the BBC One schedule.

“This was a highly competitive bidding process and we would like to commend all the eligible producers for the high quality and comprehensive bids they put forward.

“In the end, BBC Studios’ bid scored highest against the criteria we set and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we build on Countryfile’s success.”

Bids were assessed against four criteria, including strength of the editorial proposal, value for money, strategic priorities and risk.

BBC Studios’ renewed contract will run from January 2020.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy

Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’
Simon Cowell brands dance troupe KNE ‘second-rate version of Diversity’

Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction
Beethoven’s lock of hair expected to fetch £15,000 at auction

Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kathy Beale to reopen The Albert as EastEnders’ first gay bar

Kathy Beale to reopen The Albert as EastEnders’ first gay bar
Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated

Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated
Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy