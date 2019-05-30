James Arthur condemns ‘snobbery’ after being overlooked by Glastonbury

The X Factor star said he believes he deserves a spot on the bill because he has proved himself to be a credible artist.

James Arthur has insisted both he and other former X Factor acts – such as Olly Murs and Little Mix – are credible enough to perform at the Glastonbury Festival.

The singer has taken aim at the music event’s organisers after being left off its line-up again, claiming they “look down” on him due to his route to fame.

Arthur said he believes he would be perfect for Glastonbury, as he condemned “snobbery” around artists who have come from reality TV shows.

James Arthur (ITV/This Morning)

He told ITV’s This Morning on Thursday: “I think there has been a lot made of it. I would love to be considered, I guess, credible enough to perform at these things.

“I think I was made to perform at Glastonbury and these big festivals. I am a musician. I have worked very hard, it’s been seven years since the X Factor and it’s amazing that I have managed to sustain a career.

“It’s amazing what the likes of myself, Olly Murs, Little Mix, we have been able to be considered viable enough, to come from a show like that and then still be relevant.

“There is a little bit of snobbery attached to being from a reality TV show and I think maybe we get overlooked for things like that.

“For me, it sucks because I believe I am made for those kind of things.”

Arthur tweeted on Wednesday, following the full line-up announcement: “Thanks @GlastoFest for asking me to play again this year! So glad you aren’t snobs and look down on me for any particular reason.”

He added the hashtag “#honoured”.

The sprawling festival takes place over five days on Worthy Farm in Somerset, and this year features more than 2,800 acts across dozens of stages from June 28-30.

In 2014, Arthur suggested he would never be booked because he found fame on a televised singing show.

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan, who appeared on the series in 2012 which Arthur won – recently told the Press Association she thinks she is the only act from the show to have ever played at Glastonbury.

She first performed at the event in 2017 and will return this year, taking to the Avalon stage on the Sunday.

This year’s line-up also includes American singer Carrie Underwood, who won US reality TV series American Idol in 2005.

The newly-announced line-up for Glastonbury has seen Lewis Capaldi, rapper Dave and The Proclaimers added to the bill.

The headliners for this year are Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, with other big-name acts including Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Snow Patrol, Bastille, Hozier and Wu-Tang Clan.

