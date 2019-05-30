Alan Carr to bring back classic gameshows

Classic gameshows Play Your Cards Right, Strike It Lucky and Bullseye are making a comeback.

Funnyman Alan Carr will host a revival of the famous shows, with a twist, on ITV.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, in which contestants compete to win “big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes”, will also feature Take Your Pick and The Price Is Right.

Bruce Forsyth (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Each episode in the seven-part series will revive one of the classic gameshows.

The primetime series also features a Christmas edition of The Price Is Right, and a Play Your Cards Right Celebrity Special.

Sir Bruce Forsyth hosted Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right, Michael Barrymore fronted Strike It Lucky and Jim Bowen hosted Bullseye.

Carr said: “It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood.

Michael Barrymore hosted Strike It Lucky (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun.

“Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago!”

The series, made by Talkback, will feature the familiar “entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests” but with an “epic endgame”.

Joe Mace, ITV’s commissioning editor for entertainment, said: “We are really excited to bring these brilliant shows back to primetime with Alan Carr.

“They are the perfect match and we can’t wait for the audiences to fall in love with both.”

Carr previously hosted a one-off The Price Is Right on Channel 4.

The new series will air later this year.

© Press Association 2019