Zoe Wanamaker to star in new play about first ladies

Zoe Wanamaker to star in new play about first ladies30th May 19 | Entertainment News
Two Ladies, at London’s Bridge Theatre, will also star Zrinka Cvitesic.
Zoe Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitesic will star in the world premiere of a new play by Nancy Harris to be directed by Nicholas Hytner, it has been announced.
The duo will appear in Two Ladies, about the first ladies of France and the US who find themselves alone in a side room while their husbands clash over an international crisis.
They must establish if they are friends or enemies, whether they can trust each other and whether they can trust their husbands.
Harris, who was born in Dublin, is responsible for plays such as The Beacon, No Romance, and Our New Girl, as well as an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Red Shoes.
My Family star Wanamaker was most recently seen on stage in Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party, while London Spy actress Cvitesic was seen in the UK premiere of Once, for which she won an Olivier.
The play will run at the Bridge Theatre, which was co-founded by Hytner, from September 14 to October 26.
The theatre will also stage a Christmas production of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, based on the novel by CS Lewis.
Directed by Sally Cookson, it will run from November 9 to February 2, with casting announced at a later date.
