Rob Lowe: Give the Prime Minister a good camera angle

The ex-West Wing has been filming a new drama role in Britain.

Rob Lowe says he loves watching the House Of Commons on TV – but called for a better camera angle for the Prime Minister.

The ex-West Wing star, 55, has been in Britain filming an ITV drama, playing a US police chief working in Lincolnshire.

“I tell you what I do watch, I watch BBC, ITV, Sky, House of Commons. That I’m obsessed with,” he said.

Theresa May speaking in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

“I have a lot of thoughts. Number one is, Couldn’t you change the camera angles?

“They have to know that’s a bad angle, right? That sort of looking down – this is the Prime Minister, give her a good camera angle.

“The whole world learns from you guys and you can’t get a proper camera angle on your Prime Minister? What is going on?”

The Hollywood star also revealed he was starstruck meeting Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal.

Rob Lowe called Rahul Mandal a ‘stud’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lowe was on The Jonathan Ross Show with Gillian Anderson and Mandal, who – “no small feat” – managed “to steal a show from me”, he quipped.

“This guy was a stud. He was amazing, I wanted to take him home with me.”

The St Elmo’s Fire star added: “I wasn’t aware of the Great British Bake Off, that’s a big deal.”

The actor, who stars in ITV drama Wild Bill, said he would reprise his role as Sam Seaborn in The West Wing “in a minute”.

“We talk about it all the time,” he said of the US political drama.

“My only worry about doing it is, with what’s going on in the world, it would seem like science fiction. That would be my only qualm.”

