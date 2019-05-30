Jess Glynne: Spice Girls sound complaints are a ‘load of rubbish’

Jess Glynne has dismissed complaints about sound issues on the Spice Girls reunion tour as a “load of rubbish”.

Fans complained about difficulties hearing the group at their comeback gigs in Dublin and Cardiff.

Spice Girl Mel B previously addressed the complaints, saying she hoped the sound “will be much better”.

But Glynne, who is the support act on the tour, said: “I honestly think it’s a load of rubbish.

“I wouldn’t just say it, the show is amazing,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“I walked out to watch the show on the first night and it’s so emotional. I think people always try and find something.”

The singer, 29, added of Wednesday’s show in Manchester: “I watched it last night… I didn’t get to watch it in Cardiff. I don’t know what happened there.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s great. And I’m not just saying it because I’m on the tour. It is great and it sounds fine and the show is wicked,” the One Touch singer said.

Fans have complained that they could not hear the music properly inside the venue in Cardiff.

Writing on Twitter after the concert, one fan said: “Spice Girls was so much fun however the sound was atrocious and you could not hear what they actually said!”

Not all fans agreed, with others calling it a “fantastic show” and “phenomenal”.

Glynne said of spending time with Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton: “I didn’t get a chance to hang with them until yesterday. It’s a really big stadium so we are all dotted about.”

