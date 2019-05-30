Reese Witherspoon leads Big Little Lies cast at New York premiere

Reese Witherspoon leads Big Little Lies cast at New York premiere30th May 19 | Entertainment News
Season two of HBO’s acclaimed drama will arrive in June.
The cast of Big Little Lies gathered in New York to celebrate the premiere of the second season.
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz were joined on the blue carpet by new additions including Meryl Streep as fans prepare to get a glimpse at new episodes of the HBO drama.
The critically acclaimed first season hit screens in 2017 and tells the story of three women living in idyllic Monterey, California, whose lives are turned upside down when they become embroiled in a murder investigation.
Witherspoon, 43, is reprising her role of Madeline Martha Mackenzie in season two, and wore a strapless black and blush dress for the premiere.
She completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.
Kravitz is another star returning from season one and plays Bonnie Carlson.
She turned heads on the red carpet in a little black dress, studded with rhinestones.
Three-time Oscar winner Streep, 69, is a new addition to the show and is playing the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character.
She wore a loose-fitting maxi dress for the premiere.
Kidman, 51, arrived in the Big Apple with husband Keith Urban.
The Australian actress wore a black sequined blazer, with feather trim, with dark trousers.
Shailene Woodley, 27, wore a black bodysuit for the premiere, complete with sheer overlay and black heels.
Laura Dern, who also starred in the first season of Big Little Lies, teamed a white blazer with a black top and matching trousers.
Big Little Lies season two is set to air in the US on June 9.
