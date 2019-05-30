Reese Witherspoon leads Big Little Lies cast at New York premiere

Season two of HBO’s acclaimed drama will arrive in June.

The cast of Big Little Lies gathered in New York to celebrate the premiere of the second season.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz were joined on the blue carpet by new additions including Meryl Streep as fans prepare to get a glimpse at new episodes of the HBO drama.

The critically acclaimed first season hit screens in 2017 and tells the story of three women living in idyllic Monterey, California, whose lives are turned upside down when they become embroiled in a murder investigation.

Reese Witherspoon was among the stars on the blue carpet for the season premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Witherspoon, 43, is reprising her role of Madeline Martha Mackenzie in season two, and wore a strapless black and blush dress for the premiere.

She completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

Zoe Kravitz is reprising her role from the first season of Big Little Lies and wore a little black dress for the premiere (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kravitz is another star returning from season one and plays Bonnie Carlson.

She turned heads on the red carpet in a little black dress, studded with rhinestones.

Meryl Streep is a new addition to the Big Little Lies cast (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Three-time Oscar winner Streep, 69, is a new addition to the show and is playing the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character.

She wore a loose-fitting maxi dress for the premiere.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrived at the premiere in New York with her husband, the singer-songwriter Keith Urban (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kidman, 51, arrived in the Big Apple with husband Keith Urban.

The Australian actress wore a black sequined blazer, with feather trim, with dark trousers.

Shailene Woodley posed for photographers at the Big Little Lies season two premiere (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Shailene Woodley, 27, wore a black bodysuit for the premiere, complete with sheer overlay and black heels.

Laura Dern joined her Big Little Lies co-stars at the season two premiere in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Laura Dern, who also starred in the first season of Big Little Lies, teamed a white blazer with a black top and matching trousers.

Big Little Lies season two is set to air in the US on June 9.

