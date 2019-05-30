Disney boss says it would be ‘difficult’ to film in Georgia if abortion laws pass

30th May 19 | Entertainment News

Hollywood has reacted with fury to Georgia’s proposed abortion laws.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi European Premiere – London

Disney’s chief executive has warned Georgia that the company’s film and TV productions are likely to abandon the state if its controversial abortion bill becomes law.

Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” for the entertainment giant to continue working in the state if the so-called “heartbeat bill”, which outlaws terminations from as early as six weeks, comes into force.

The Walt Disney Company has shot some of its biggest films in Georgia, including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame.

Bob Iger
Walt Disney’s Bob Iger has said it will be difficult for the company to work in Georgia if its abortion bill becomes law (Ian West/PA Wire)

Speaking to Reuters, Iger said: “If it becomes law, it’ll be very difficult.

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard.

“Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

Georgia has been dubbed the “Hollywood of the South” after it lured production companies with favourable tax laws.

However, its proposed abortion laws have caused fury across the industry, with leading stars lining up to condemn the bill.

Netflix has also warned it could pull out of the state.

Georgia’s bill bans abortions in cases where a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks.

It is due to come into effect on January 1 2020, although campaigners have already said they will fight it in the courts.

© Press Association 2019

