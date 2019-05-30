John Cleese says his comments on London were ‘culturalist’, not racist

He sparked a backlash after saying London is ‘not really an English city’.

Comedian John Cleese has defended his comments about London, saying they were “culturalist” rather than racist.

The former Monty Python star, 79, was criticised for saying the capital is “not really an English city any more”.

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation So there must be some truth in it… I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

He was accused of racism online while mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the comments made him sound like his character from classic sitcom Fawlty Towers.

Cleese, who moved to the island of Nevis in the Caribbean in November last year, has tweeted again, this time arguing his comments were not racist.

It might interest those people who seem to think my remarks about Londonare racist as opposed to culturalist, to consider that what I like about spending time in Nevis. Nevis has excellent race relations, a very well educated population, no sign of political correctness…… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

……no sign of Rupert Murdoch, conscientious lawyers, a relaxed and humorous life style, a deep love of cricket, and a complete lack of knife crime And, of course, wonderful weather — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

And the icing on the cake is that Nevis is not the world centre for Russian dirty money laundering — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

He said: “It might interest those people who seem to think my remarks about London are racist as opposed to culturalist, to consider that what I like about spending time in Nevis.

“Nevis has excellent race relations, a very well educated population, no sign of political correctness……

“……no sign of Rupert Murdoch, conscientious lawyers, a relaxed and humorous life style, a deep love of cricket, and a complete lack of knife crime And, of course, wonderful weather.”

In another dig at London, Cleese added: “And the icing on the cake is that Nevis is not the world centre for Russian dirty money laundering.”

Cleese has aimed similar accusations at London before.

Eight years ago he said the comedy felt like a foreign city and English culture was fading.

Explaining his decision to emigrate last year, he told the BBC he was “so disappointed with so much about this country”.

© Press Association 2019