Ashton Kutcher gives evidence in murder trial of woman he dated

Ashton Kutcher has testified as a witness during a murder trial in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor told the court he went to pick up Ashley Ellerin to go out for drinks on a night in 2001, but left when she did not answer her door.

The next day he learned she had been killed.

The TV and film star said from the witness stand on Wednesday that he looked into the window at the Hollywood home of 22-year-old Miss Ellerin and saw what he believed were wine stains.

Kutcher points to an evidence screen during his testimony (Frederick M Brown/Pool via AP)

He then left, thinking the fashion design student had already gone out for the night.

Kutcher said he told detectives the next day he knew his fingerprints were on the door and he was “freaking out”.

His testimony came during the trial of Michael Gargiulo, who is charged with killing Miss Ellerin and another woman.

Gargiulo, 43, has pleaded not guilty at Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of murder and an attempted-murder charge stemming from attacks in the Los Angeles area between 2001 and 2008.

