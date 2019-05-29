Tom Watson calls for Ofcom to become more diverse

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

The Labour deputy leader spoke to Sir Lenny Henry in Broadcast magazine.

The Andrew Marr Show

Tom Watson has called for TV watchdog Ofcom to “practice what it preaches” and become more diverse.

The Labour deputy leader and shadow media minister has said a regulator with greater diversity will better understand issues of representation.

Mr Watson said Labour would look into these issues, and would consider urging Ofcom to set up a diversity panel.

Sir Lenny Henry tour
Tom Watson spoke to Sir Lenny Henry, who guest edited Broadcast (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The politician spoke to Sir Lenny Henry in Broadcast magazine regarding issues in the television industry.

Ofcom has said it would look into its advisory committees, which have been criticised by Sir Lenny.

The comedian claimed in Broadcast, which he guest edited, that of 32 members on Ofcom advisory boards, only one was from a BAMe background.

Mr Watson said in response: “The regulator for any industry has an obligation to expect greater diversity and therefore should practice what it preaches.

“It is more likely to understand how to deal with these issues if it has greater diversity, and we would look into that.”

Asked if he would instruct Ofcom to set up a panel dedicated to diversity, he said: “This is certainly something we’d look at. It’s a potential remedy.”

In a conversation with Mr Watson published in Broadcast, Sir Lenny said he wanted to see change “before I die” and said “nothing changes without policy”.

Ofcom has responded to the calls for greater diversity, and accepted more can be done.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog said: “Diversity and inclusion are major focuses for Ofcom, and our organisation increasingly reflects that.

“For example, a third of our senior management team, who implement the decisions we take, are from ethnic-minority backgrounds.

“But we recognise that our advisory committees – like the whole industry – need to become more diverse, and we’ll soon announce new appointments that will help achieve that.

“We’ll continue to work to improve the diversity profile of our advisory committees.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Magic act 4MG makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Labour MP Jess Phillips’ story to be turned into TV drama
Labour MP Jess Phillips’ story to be turned into TV drama

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away
David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away

‘Burnout syndrome’ officially recognised as a medical condition – here’s what you need to know

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Westlife singer Markus Feehily to become a father

Westlife singer Markus Feehily to become a father
Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits
Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

Magic act 4MG makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final