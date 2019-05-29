Springwatch asks gardeners to ‘love’ stinging nettles

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

The plant causes a painful sting.

Michaela Strachan

TV show Springwatch wants gardeners to “love and appreciate” stinging nettles.

The BBC show will air a film on Wednesday night urging people to think of the plant, which usually causes a painful sting, in a new light.

The clip will say that the “nettle patch is a jungle metropolis, hiding a secret community of life.”

Michaela Strachan says nettles are amazing things (BBC/Pete Dadds)

Nettles are said to play host to more than 40 species of insect, including butterfly and moth caterpillars.

They are also a place for ladybirds to lay their eggs, but are usually thought of as weeds.

“We’re trying to inspire people to ‘rewild’ their gardens,” host Michaela Strachan said.

“Nettles are amazing things. We want people to really love and appreciate nettles because they support an incredible amount of wildlife.”

“Not only are we going to encourage people to leave them in their garden but encourage them to plant them in their garden”, she told BBC Breakfast.

“Spare a space for a stinging nettle patch, it will attract a whole host of tiny garden guests,” the programme will say.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between

Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits
Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘Burnout syndrome’ officially recognised as a medical condition – here’s what you need to know

‘Burnout syndrome’ officially recognised as a medical condition – here’s what you need to know
Magic act 4MG makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Magic act 4MG makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final
Labour MP Jess Phillips’ story to be turned into TV drama

Labour MP Jess Phillips’ story to be turned into TV drama
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away