Susan Boyle wants to form supergroup with Lewis Capaldi

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant posted a video message on Twitter.

Horse Racing – Stobo Castle Ladies Day featuring Scottish Sprint Cup – Musselburgh Racecourse

Susan Boyle has urged singer Lewis Capaldi to form a supergroup with her.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant made the offer of a new musical project to her fellow Scot on social media on Wednesday.

Capaldi has achieved a UK number one with his first album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi tour
Lewis Capaldi hit number one in the album chart (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Boyle, whose own debut album was an international success, said there was something in the water in their shared home region of West Lothian.

She wrote online: “Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on your first UK Number 1 album. Welcome to the club! Now how about that Scottish super group you mentioned?”

The I Dreamed A Dream singer posted a video message on Twitter in which she directly addressed her fellow Scot between frequent winks towards the camera.

In her video message, she said: “Right Mr Capaldi, less of your peely-wally. Let’s discuss that supergroup. Come on over.

“All the best to you, and your new album, I hope it does really well.

“There’s something in the West Lothian water here, isn’t there?”

Boyle added #BoyleAndCapaldi to her message of congratulations and her video.

© Press Association 2019

