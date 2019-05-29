Rapper Tricky shares heartbreak over death of daughter at 24

The former Massive Attack star said he will make sure her words and songs live on.

Rapper Tricky has said no words can express his heartbreak following the death of his daughter at the age of 24.

The trip hop star, who was an early collaborator with Massive Attack, said Mina Mazy Topley-Bird, his child with musician Martina Topley-Bird, died on May 8 and he will now make sure the songs she wrote are finished and live on.

He wrote on Facebook: “I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all.

“It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain – my soul feels empty.

“Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names – some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting, songs which will be finished and heard.

“Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now – people will hear your voice and songs.

“All my heart – what’s left of it. Love you Mazy Mina, Dad.”

Martina added: “Sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you.”

Tricky, real name Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws, also shared a gallery of photographs of his daughter, including one of him holding her in his arms when she was a baby, and a link to her song When You Go.

The cause of death of her death is not known.

