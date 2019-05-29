Blondie singer Debbie Harry to publish autobiography

Debbie Harry is to release her first autobiography later this year.

The Blondie star’s book, Face It, will detail the band’s early days on the New York underground scene and their journey to global fame.

Harry will tell stories of playing alongside artists such as The Ramones, Television, Talking Heads, Iggy Pop and David Bowie, and outline her collaborations with artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Marina Abramovic and HR Giger, as well as her acting career in more than 30 films.

Debbie Harry (HarperCollins/PA)

The 73-year-old said of writing her first book: “I didn’t want to, but I did. There are many more stories for me to tell – some funny, some scary, some warm, some chill-to-the-bone – and if Face It appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie, like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

“This book is biographical and covers a lot of years. I know there will be questions asked because, in putting this together, I realised I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume.

“I’m prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don’t have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humour.”

The book has been written in collaboration with journalist and author Sylvie Simmons and also includes original essays by Harry.

Ed Faulkner, non-fiction publisher at HarperCollins, said: “It is the most immense privilege to be publishing Debbie Harry’s extraordinary memoir at HarperNonFiction.

“Hers is the voice of a generation, with resonance as powerful now as it was 40 years ago, and Face It is the honest, powerful story of a true icon.”

