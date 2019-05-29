Classic British film posters to go under the hammer

Carry On and James Bond collectables will be on sale.

Posters for classic British films including James Bond and The Dam Busters are going under the hammer.

Around 400 original posters advertising major cinematic releases are expected to fetch around £170,000 at auction.

The large selection includes a poster for the 1962 release Dr No, the first Bond film of the long-running franchise, which is expected to go for around £10,000.

A poster for another British classic, 1955 release The Dam Busters, is expected to fetch £8,000 in the sale organised by Prop Store.

Prop Store poster consultant Mike Bloomfield adjusts a quad poster for the 1955 film The Dam Busters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Original posters for Quadrophenia, Star Wars: A New Hope, and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope are also on offer, alongside those for other Bond films From Russia With Love and Goldfinger.

Prop Store chief executive Stephen Lane said: “We’re excited to announce our third cinema poster auction.

“We have over 400 lots going under the hammer, including more collectable James Bond and Star Wars posters, a fantastic horror collection as well as one of the most comprehensive collections of UK Carry On posters ever to be offered at auction.”

Prop Store employees adjust a Mondo poster printed on wood of the 1932 film The Mummy (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other posters going under the hammer include original designs for Short Circuit, Doctor Who, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and the 1932 version of The Mummy.

Altogether the lots are expected to raise around £170,000 when items go under the hammer at Prop Store’s Hertfordshire headquarters.

The auction takes place on June 25, and will be transmitted via live-stream.

