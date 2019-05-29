BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt makes cat ‘confession’ to Springwatch hosts

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

He was asked if he had a bell on his pet animal.

The National Lottery Awards 2016

BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt got into hot water when he told the hosts of Springwatch that his cat had killed a robin.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan were on the programme to talk about the new series of the wildlife show.

Stayt told them: “I have a confession to make on behalf of my cat. It brought a robin in. I was quite distressed by it.”

There was a short silence before Strachan asked: “Have you got a bell on your cat?”

Stayt confessed: “No,” before adding: “It’s the first time the cat, and the cat is 15 years old, has ever brought a bird in.”

Strachan could not contain her laughter before saying: “That’s what you think. (That) it’s the first time!”

Stayt later joked: “My cat’s not here to defend herself so we’re all being a bit harsh on the cat!”

As well as using a bell on the collar to warn off birds, Packham advised keeping cats in at night and getting them neutered, saying the pets kill millions of songbirds a year.

Stayt quipped later: “I wish I’d never mentioned it!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between

James Corden’s rise from Smithy to Stateside A-lister
James Corden’s rise from Smithy to Stateside A-lister

Magic act 4MG makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final
Magic act 4MG makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away
Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits
Westlife singer Markus Feehily to become a father

Westlife singer Markus Feehily to become a father
Westlife singer Markus Feehily to become a father

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between