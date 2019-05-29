Comedian Iain Stirling toasts Golden Can honour

The award from Tennent’s celebrates those who have made significant contributions to Scottish culture.

Comedian Iain Stirling, known as the voice of Love Island, has been awarded a Tennent’s Golden Can in recognition of his success.

Stirling said he is honoured to receive the award, which celebrates those who have made significant contributions to Scottish culture.

Previous winners have included actors Karen Gillan and Martin Compson, writer Irvine Welsh, and the bands Franz Ferdinand and Biffy Clyro.

Stirling started his career as a stand-up comedian during his final year at university and went on to become the voice of Love Island, which returns for its fifth season next week on ITV2.

He said: “Finally some recognition for all those years spent drinking cans!

“Thank-you, Tennent’s – it’s a real honour to be joining the likes of Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston and, of course, Biffy Clyro.”

The comedian is also a Bafta-winning writer who has co-penned and hosted five television series, published a book on “adulting” for millennials, and performed his critically-acclaimed show U OK Hun? X to UK and international audiences.

Tennent’s launched the Golden Can award in January 2017.

Alan McGarrie, of Tennent’s, said: “Whether it’s on stage or through our TV screens, Iain has had us laughing for years, and it’s time we repay him for all the good times.

“At Tennent’s, we believe in the best of Scottish, and who else has infiltrated the nation with the sarcastic sense of humour us Scots are known for more than Iain?

“This, in our eyes, makes him a fantastic addition to the Golden Can hall of fame.”

© Press Association 2019