Comedian Iain Stirling toasts Golden Can honour

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

The award from Tennent’s celebrates those who have made significant contributions to Scottish culture.

604aa503-2c11-4b00-9626-d1ad1918c3b3

Comedian Iain Stirling, known as the voice of Love Island, has been awarded a Tennent’s Golden Can in recognition of his success.

Stirling said he is honoured to receive the award, which celebrates those who have made significant contributions to Scottish culture.

Previous winners have included actors Karen Gillan and Martin Compson, writer Irvine Welsh, and the bands Franz Ferdinand and Biffy Clyro.

Stirling started his career as a stand-up comedian during his final year at university and went on to become the voice of Love Island, which returns for its fifth season next week on ITV2.

He said: “Finally some recognition for all those years spent drinking cans!

“Thank-you, Tennent’s – it’s a real honour to be joining the likes of Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston and, of course, Biffy Clyro.”

The comedian is also a Bafta-winning writer who has co-penned and hosted five television series, published a book on “adulting” for millennials, and performed his critically-acclaimed show U OK Hun? X to UK and international audiences.

Tennent’s launched the Golden Can award in January 2017.

Alan McGarrie, of Tennent’s, said: “Whether it’s on stage or through our TV screens, Iain has had us laughing for years, and it’s time we repay him for all the good times.

“At Tennent’s, we believe in the best of Scottish, and who else has infiltrated the nation with the sarcastic sense of humour us Scots are known for more than Iain?

“This, in our eyes, makes him a fantastic addition to the Golden Can hall of fame.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away

Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits
Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

James Corden’s rise from Smithy to Stateside A-lister
James Corden’s rise from Smithy to Stateside A-lister

Meet the lucky Irish Love Islander going into the villa this summer!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

12 tips to help keep your home secure and protected

12 tips to help keep your home secure and protected
Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street

Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away