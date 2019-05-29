Rare Beatles footage to be shown for first time in more than 50 years

Long-lost footage of a Beatles performance is to be shown for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Fab Four’s appearance on Top Of The Pops in the summer of 1966 was thought to have been lost to history before collector David Chandler handed over a series of 8mm film reels.

Footage of a Beatles performance thought lost to history is to be shown for the first time in more than 50 years (BBC/Kaleidoscope/PA)

Mr Chandler gave the haul to Kaleidoscope, a group which specialises in recovering video and TV shows.

Experts remastered the footage and enhanced the sound of the clip, which shows 92 seconds of The Beatles performing Paperback Writer.

Previously, only 11 seconds of the June 1966 performance were thought to exist. Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and The Hollies also feature in the collection.

A Dusty Springfield performance is among those thought long-lost before being recovered by collectors (Kaleidoscope/BBC/PA)

The footage will be shown at Birmingham City University on Saturday.

Kaleidoscope CEO Chris Perry said: “Kaleidoscope thought finding 11 seconds of Paperback Writer was incredible, but to then be donated 92 seconds – and nine minutes of other 1966 Top of the Pops footage was phenomenal.”

The newly found footage includes Top Of The Pops performances of Dusty Springfield singing Goin’ Back, The Hollies with a rendition of Bus Stop and Tom Jones performing Green, Green Grass Of Home.

Tom Jones performed on Top Of The Pops in 1966 and footage from the show has been recovered (Kaleidoscope/BBC/PA)

Ike and Tina Turner, The Shadows and The Troggs also feature. Saturday’s screening will feature talks from experts such as Ayshea Brough, host of Granada Television’s Lift Off.

Kaleidoscope launched its hunt for the UK’s top 100 ‘lost’ TV shows in April 2018 and has had “dozens” of people coming forward with clips from shows ranging from Lift Off to Do Not Adjust Your Set.

Top of the Pops was ranked number two on the list of the most valuable finds – behind Doctor Who – and organisers said the new collection of clips has filled in “major” gaps in archive history.

