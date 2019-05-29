Love Island’s Jack Fincham and Blue’s Lee Ryan among stars for Celebs Go Dating

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

The show is now in its seventh series.

Celebs Go Dating

Love Island winner Jack Fincham and Blue singer Lee Ryan are among the stars taking part in this year’s Celebs Go Dating.

They will be joined on the E4 show by Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, The Only Way Is Essex’s Lauren Goodger, Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson and writer Lady Colin Campbell.

Celebs Go Dating
The Celebs Go Dating season seven line-up, from left to right: Nathan Henry, Lauren Goodger, Lady Colin Campbell, Lee Ryan, Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fincham (E4/PA)

Celebs Go Dating, which started in 2016, sees matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson and life coach Anna Williamson attempt to match the famous singletons with members of the public in order to strike up a romance.

The pair will pick apart the celebrity’s dating histories and give their do’s and don’ts when it comes to romance.

Tom Read Wilson, who holds the job title of junior client coordinator, will once again be on hand to make sure the Celebrity Dating Agency is ready for its guests.

Celebs Go Dating
Matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson and life coach Anna Williamson will be joined by junior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson on Celebs Go Dating (E4/PA)

The likes of Towie stars Joey Essex, Ferne McCann and James “Arg” Argent, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter and Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey have appeared on previous series of the show.

Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis, who died in March, also appeared on the programme.

Series seven is expected to arrive on screens later this year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street
Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street

Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits
Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

James Corden’s rise from Smithy to Stateside A-lister

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Meet the lucky Irish Love Islander going into the villa this summer!

Meet the lucky Irish Love Islander going into the villa this summer!

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on fishing, heart surgery, and everything in-between
David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away

David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away
David Tennant: It feels like the apocalypse could be seconds away

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?