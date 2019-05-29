Westlife singer Markus Feehily to become a father

29th May 19 | Entertainment News

He announced the news on Twitter.

Mark Feehily Westlife comments

Westlife singer Markus Feehily is to become a father for the first time.

The pop star announced the news on Twitter, saying he and fiance Cailean O’Neill are “beyond excited”.

Feehily, who was celebrating his 39th birthday, tweeted: “Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!

“It makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time.

“This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!”

Feehily’s Westlife band mate Kian Egan was among those to send their congratulations.

He said: “Such huge excitement here today! Not only is it @markusmoments birthday but then for him and Cailean to share there news that THEY ARE HAVKNG  (sic) A BABY!

“Aggggggggggghhhhhhh… you gotta love this westlife family! 10 westlife babies now!!!”

And Westlife’s Shane Filan also sent congratulations.

He said: “So happy for you both. Can’t wait for westlife baby number 10 to arrive.”

Westlife, formed in Dublin in 1998, also contains Nicky Byrne. Feehily announced he was engaged to O’Neill in February.

© Press Association 2019

