Ariana Grande ‘beyond devastated’ after cancelling concerts due to illness

28th May 19 | Entertainment News

The pop star was due to perform in her home state of Florida.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York

Ariana Grande said she is “beyond devastated” after having to cancel two concerts due to illness.

The pop star was due to perform in her home state of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday but pulled out on doctor’s orders.

Grande said the planned concerts in Tampa and Orlando will now take place in November, with exact dates to come “as soon as possible”.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande has been forced to postpone two concerts due to illness (PA)

Writing on her Instagram stories, the 25-year-old said: “Tampa and Orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to the doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow.

“I’m so beyond devastated. I will make this up to you, I promise.

“Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”

Grande, who was born in the Florida city of Boca Raton, said tickets already purchased for the postponed performances will be valid for the rearranged dates.

The singer is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off in March in Albany, New York.

Grande is set to perform in the UK and Ireland later this year, with dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield and Dublin planned.

She will headline Manchester Pride in August, returning to the city more than two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in May 2017.

© Press Association 2019

