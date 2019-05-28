Gavin & Stacey: The show’s famous catchphrases

Hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey is returning for a Christmas special, with fans seeing what the characters are up to today.

Will they still use their catchphrases? Here are some of the most famous ones from the TV show:

“What’s occurring?”

Ruth Jones, the show’s co-creator, brought this phrase to millions in her role as Stacey’s best friend Nessa.

But she later told how some fans repeated the phrase back to her in odd places.

“Someone once said it to me at a funeral,” she told the Daily Star Sunday. “And my answer was ‘Err, I think we are at a funeral. Sometimes it’s just not appropriate’.”

Stars of Gavin And Stacey, Ruth Jones and Joanna Page (Yui Mok/PA)

“Tidy”

Even former prime minister David Cameron apparently used another of Nessa’s catchphrases, saying: “I’ve been to Barry (where the show is set) three times and want to go back.”

“From now on, whenever we have an election success in Wales, I’m going to congratulate my Welsh MPs on a ‘tidy’ result,” he reportedly added.

Nessa’s way with words, such as “to be honest, at the end of the day, when all said and done…d’you know what I mean?” were a much-loved part of the BBC show.

“That’s well lush”

Often used by the sitcom’s kind-hearted Stacey (Joanna Page).

The actress resisted the urge to mention the word while embracing the news of the sitcom returning though, tweeting: “I’m so excited! It’s happening! See you at Christmas.”

I’m so excited! It’s happening!! See you at Christmas!!!!! #gavinandstacey — Joanna Page (@jopage_) May 28, 2019

“I love you babe”

Used by another titular character Gavin, (Mathew Horne), also known as Gav, Gavlar, or Gavalar, from Essex.

He calls Stacey, the woman he marries, “babe” a lot.

Gavin And Stacey star Mathew Horne (Ian West/PA)

We’re so excited to be producing this iconic piece of British comedy with Tidy Productions @JKCorden & Ruth Jones #GavinandStacey https://t.co/gDJ0rpmtTl — Fulwell 73 (@Fulwell73) May 28, 2019

It is not known whether these catchphrases will be back or have evolved when the show returns at Christmas – the script and storyline is being kept tightly under wraps.

Co-creators Jones and James Corden have given little away, saying: “We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.”

