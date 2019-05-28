Fans react as Gavin & Stacey cast members announce Christmas special

Gavin & Stacey fans will have a one-off special to watch on Christmas Day.

Fans of hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey are tweeting their joy after the show announced it would be creating a one-off Christmas special.

The show, starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page – and created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, will be back on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Corden posted a photo of the Christmas script to Twitter, saying: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while.”

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Fans expressed their surprise at the special, with many commenting memorable lines from the show.

Gavin & Stacey aired over three series, plus a Christmas special, from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

The news that I get to spend a little time with one of my favourite characters in Pamela Shipman has made my day. #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/e9XKzAVcyp — 🦅 Jon Rob (Online Version) 🦅 (@Robbo_Hawk) May 28, 2019

The show told the story of Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Barry in Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.

When you find out that #GavinandStacey is finally returning and this time it’s not a hoax pic.twitter.com/Ol5fLkrGX8 — Ellen (@sweetlacrimosa) May 28, 2019

Corden and Jones will return to their roles as Smithy and Nessa, alongside other cast members including Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

#GavinandStacey my whole house waking up to the news 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/AdQVsYK1kC — Ellie 💛 (@Ellie_Young16) May 28, 2019

Jones and Corden said: “We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again, and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

“We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas.”

Feeling sad because the Bank Holiday is over but then finding out #GavinandStacey is coming back for Christmas pic.twitter.com/9DbDhle6pf — Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) May 28, 2019

No storylines or clues about the Christmas special have been revealed, however that did not stop fans on Twitter from guessing.

Omg what happened on the fishing trip?? Is Doris still alive?? Are Smithy and Nessa together?? Has Pam finally stopped dieting?? How is Neil… the baby?? #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/0yNlCeY0Eu — kiera louise (@kieralou8) May 28, 2019

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: “Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin & Stacey to BBC One this Christmas.

“We can’t wait to see what’s happened to everyone over the last nine years and what’s next for one of the nation’s favourite comedy families.”

The New Year’s Day finale for the sitcom in 2010 drew 10.2 million viewers.

