Jason Momoa recalls being ‘too broke to fly home’ during Game Of Thrones filming

28th May 19 | Entertainment News

Momoa is now an established Hollywood star.

Aquaman Premiere – London

Jason Momoa shared a throwback picture from the first season of Game Of Thrones and told fans he was “too broke to fly home” while filming the series.

Aquaman star Momoa is now an established Hollywood actor but was lesser known while playing Khal Drogo in HBO’s fantasy epic in 2011.

The 39-year-old posted a picture to Instagram of himself lying down in the back of a van during a break in filming Game Of Thrones in Northern Ireland.

He explained he and best friend Brian Andrew Mendoza could not afford a flight back to the US so instead hired a van and drove around Ireland.

Momoa wrote: “While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness.

“Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most.

“I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Hawaii-born Momoa, who is married to the actress Lisa Bonet, appeared in one season of Game Of Thrones.

He has since landed the role of Aquaman in the DC extended universe of films, most notably the self-titled superhero film last year alongside Amber Heard.

© Press Association 2019

