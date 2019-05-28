Stars walk red carpet for Good Omens premiere

28th May 19 | Entertainment News

The series is based on a book by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett.

Good Omens

David Tennant and Michael Sheen will attend the premiere of Good Omens.

The actors will be joined by co-stars Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson at the launch of the Amazon Original series.

Good Omens is an adaptation of the book co-authored by Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett.

Stars will walk the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square when the drama is shown in the Odeon Luxe this evening.

The plot of the new series follows the efforts of Sheen’s angel and Tennant’s demon as they attempt to prevent the end of the world to preserve their comfortable lives on Earth.

Comedian Jack Whitehall also appears in the series.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC to mark 75 years since D-Day with live commemorative programming

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens
7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Harry becomes a dad: 10 things not to say to a new father

As Harry becomes a dad: 10 things not to say to a new father
Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs

Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs
Amy Schumer reveals name of baby son

Amy Schumer reveals name of baby son
Amy Schumer reveals name of baby son

BBC to mark 75 years since D-Day with live commemorative programming