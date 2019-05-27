Brothers of Tyson Fury and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard among Love Island contestants

The younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury is among this year’s line-up of Love Island contestants.

Twenty-year-old Tommy, who is also a boxer, is one of the 12 names hoping to find love – as is the younger brother of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, Curtis.

Seven boys and five girls will enter the villa when the ITV2 series returns on June 3.

Hailing from Manchester, Tommy, who fights as a light-heavyweight boxer, said when asked about his claim to fame, that he is his “own man”.

He said: “It’s (my claim to fame) probably my brother, Tyson, but I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

Asked how he rated himself, he says he’s a “solid eight” and named singer Ariana Grande as his celebrity crush.

The sports star also said he is a “loyal guy down to the roots”.

He said: “I’ve had a wandering eye before but I addressed that straight away. I’ve never cheated and I never will cheat. I’m a loyal guy down to the roots.”

Dancer Pritchard, 23, hails from Shropshire and has competed on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.

He and his brother AJ, 24, who has been on BBC One’s Strictly since 2016, made headlines at the end of last year after they were attacked in a Cheshire nightclub.

Following the attack, Curtis needed knee surgery, while AJ was left with bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.

The Latin and Ballroom star said he was not a dating expert, explaining he’s only been on “less than 10 dates, maybe five”.

He said: “I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing, I’ve not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven’t had time to.

“Being truthful I’ve probably been on less than 10 dates, maybe five dates. I have never met anyone online, I’ve never used a dating app. I’ve met everyone in person, which I think is better. All of this meeting people on social media and apps is fake.

“People portray their life how they want it to be and it isn’t how they truly are. I like to meet people in real life.”

The other five male contestants hoping to find their soul mate include 22-year-old Joe Garratt, who is a catering company owner from south-east London, and and gym owner Anton Danyluk, 24, from Scotland.

The remaining three male Islanders are: firefighter Michael Griffiths, 27, from Liverpool, chef and semi-professional rugby player Sherif Lanre, 20, who is from London and lastly, aircraft engineer Callum Macleod, 28, from South Wales.

Love Island returns on June 3 and airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

