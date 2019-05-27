Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ that bump is shrinking after giving birth

27th May 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter welcomed a son with partner Joe Swash last week.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has said she feels “empty and hollow” and is missing her bump now that she has given birth to her baby.

The Loose Women star welcomed her son with partner Joe Swash on Wednesday.

On Monday she posted a message on Instagram saying she had “lost it today”.

“I really miss my bump and baby being inside me,” she said.

“I don’t feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it’s over.

“Joe and I didn’t have one picture of him with my bump.

“The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what’s left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much.

“It’s not the same but it still means the world to me.”

I've lost it today. I really miss my bump and baby being inside me. I don't feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it's over. Joe and I didn't have one picture of him with my bump. The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what's left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much. It's not the same but it still means the world to me. For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back? Was I hoping to "snap back"? Am I going to train? Etc etc. I hate these questions. They're pointless. And not important or relevant. No one knows how they're going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries. The truth is I'm devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day. I wish it could stay around for a little longer. I feel empty and hollow. Not to mention like I've been punched in the vagina. 💙

Solomon, who has two sons from previous relationships continued: “For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back?

“Was I hoping to ‘snap back’? Am I going to train? Etc etc.

“I hate these questions. They’re pointless. And not important or relevant.

“No one knows how they’re going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries.

“The truth is I’m devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day.

“I wish it could stay around for a little longer.”

“I feel empty and hollow,” she added.

“Not to mention like I’ve been punched in the vagina.”

