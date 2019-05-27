Amanda Holden apologises after swearing during live BGT show

27th May 19 | Entertainment News

The judge accidentally swore during a frightening act.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden apologised after letting slip a swear word during the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final.

The judge was taking part in magic act The Haunting’s creepy performance when she appeared to say the f-word.

Apologising, she explained it had slipped out because she was so scared.

“I just really want to apologise if I said anything,” she said.

“I said a really terrible word.

“I know there are kids watching, I know my kids are watching, so massive apologies.”

“I can honestly say I feel terrified,” she said.

Presenter Ant McPartlin also apologised straight afterwards.

“We’d like to apologise if you heard any bad language there from Amanda as she was very, very scared as you could see,” he said.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Ariana Grande is set to become the newest face of Givenchy, this is her style evolution

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly
This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs

Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs
Olivia Culpo on her first beauty collaboration and why she wants to be the next Victoria Beckham

Olivia Culpo on her first beauty collaboration and why she wants to be the next Victoria Beckham
All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival
Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything
Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

As Ariana Grande is set to become the newest face of Givenchy, this is her style evolution