Amanda Holden apologises after swearing during live BGT show

Amanda Holden apologised after letting slip a swear word during the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final.

The judge was taking part in magic act The Haunting’s creepy performance when she appeared to say the f-word.

Apologising, she explained it had slipped out because she was so scared.

“I just really want to apologise if I said anything,” she said.

“I said a really terrible word.

“I know there are kids watching, I know my kids are watching, so massive apologies.”

“I can honestly say I feel terrified,” she said.

Presenter Ant McPartlin also apologised straight afterwards.

“We’d like to apologise if you heard any bad language there from Amanda as she was very, very scared as you could see,” he said.

