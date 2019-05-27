Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon expecting baby

27th May 19 | Entertainment News

Ant and Dec revealed the news as they started the first live semi-final with a song.

9th Annual Global Gift Gala – London

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly opened the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final by announcing judge Alesha Dixon is having a baby.

The presenters started the ITV show with a song and one of the lines was: “And Alesha is expecting.”

Dixon, 40, said she was “very happy” as her fellow judge David Walliams joked the baby was really his.

She has a five-year-old daughter, Azura, with her partner Azuka Ononye.

The programme will feature the first group of acts trying to win a spot in the final.

The winner of the series will win a cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

Olivia Culpo on her first beauty collaboration and why she wants to be the next Victoria Beckham
Olivia Culpo on her first beauty collaboration and why she wants to be the next Victoria Beckham

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

As Ariana Grande is set to become the newest face of Givenchy, this is her style evolution

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly

This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly
Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs

Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs
Everything you need to know about vegan leather

Everything you need to know about vegan leather
Everything you need to know about vegan leather

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival