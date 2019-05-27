StopCrying: Leeds rekindle Twitter spat with Niall Horan following Derby defeat

Leeds United and Rams fan Horan do not get along well on Twitter.

Leeds United’s Twitter spat with former One Direction star Niall Horan has continued after the football club spotted an opportunity to poke fun at the Derby County fan.

Following Derby’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final, Leeds stoked the flames by posting a long-awaited response to the 25-year-old’s last jibe – that he and Derby have collectively played at Wembley Stadium more times in the last 12 years than the Elland Road side.

“Hopefully you performed better than (Derby)! See you next season!” tweeted Leeds after the final whistle at Wembley, with both sides set to meet in the Championship again next season.

Frank Lampard commiserates after the final whistle (John Walton/PA)

The club finished the post with “#StopCrying”, citing a chant from Leeds fans aimed at Derby manager Frank Lampard, to the tune of Oasis’s Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

Earlier in the season Leeds were fined £200,000 for breaching the EFL’s code of conduct when they sent a member of staff to watch a Derby training session before a Sky Bet Championship match between the two clubs in January.

“‘Cause all of the spies, are hidden away, just try not to worry, you’ll beat us some day. We beat you at home, we beat you away, stop crying Frank Lampard,” goes the song.

Remarkably the argument between Leeds and Horan began before the controversy between the two clubs, after the singer-songwriter tweeted: “No one likes Leeds.”

“No one likes your solo career #BringBack1D,” responded Leeds’ Twitter account.

Horan is yet to respond to Leeds’ latest tease and appeared gracious in defeat following Derby’s play-off final loss.

“Wasn’t to be today but what a season from the lads,” he tweeted. “Very proud of Frank (Lampard) and our (Derby) lads.

“Congrats (Villa).”

Whether Horan will respond soon is not clear, but fans thought it likely Leeds had been planning revenge for some time on the Irishman.

“That’s been locked and loaded for days,” tweeted @HoweBen01.

