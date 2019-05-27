Sir Elton John’s sobriety ‘so inspiring’, says Demi Lovato

27th May 19 | Entertainment News

The US singer has paid tribute after watching the film Rocketman.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone – Wembley Stadium

Demi Lovato has written a message to Sir Elton John saying the singer has “a heart of gold” and his sobriety is “so inspiring”.

The US star spent time in rehab last year following a suspected overdose.

She posted her tribute to Sir Elton after watching the film Rocketman, which charts his life and delves into his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram, Lovato, 26, wrote: “Last night I watched the screener for #Rocketman and I was blown away.

“Elton, you are such an icon and I’m honored to know you, not because of all you’ve accomplished or created, or overcame all that life threw your way, but because you have a heart of gold who’s raised hundreds of millions for charity, your sobriety is so inspiring and your strength is so admirable.”

She added: “Obviously the music was phenomenal but the acting and performances were awesome too.”

The singer also urged her fans to see the film

