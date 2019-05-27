Andrea McLean completes London run in her underwear

27th May 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter was among women aiming to inspire others to be proud of what their bodies can do, whatever their shape.

Anna Harding and Andrea McLean after running the Vitality London 10000

Loose Women’s Andrea McLean joined other women to run more than six miles in underwear to promote body confidence.

The presenter was part of the Celebrate You team taking part in the Vitality London 10,000, which started on The Mall and finished opposite Buckingham Palace.

The team also included plus size model and mental health campaigner Jada Sezer, who completed the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon in underwear alongside her friend, journalist Bryony Gordon.

Shareefa J, Anna Harding and Andrea McLean pose for a photograph after running the Vitality London 10,000 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The group completed the 10km (6.2-mile) run in sports underwear to show that fitness is for everyone, whatever their shape.

Before she got started, McLean posted a video on her Instagram Story saying she was “quite nervous” about both the race and wearing her underwear.

Women including Shareefa J, Anna Harding and Andrea McLean run the Vitality London 10,000 in their underwear (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I’ve never done anything like this before, I’ve never done a race before,” she said.

“I feel like a little kid.”

“There’s going to be all these normal people there and then I’m going to take my clothes off and stand there in my pants,” she added.

