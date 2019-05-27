Lucy Benjamin returning to EastEnders as Lisa Fowler

27th May 19 | Entertainment News

Her character famously shot Phil Mitchell.

The National Lottery Awards 2016

Lucy Benjamin is returning to EastEnders in the role of Lisa Fowler.

The BBC soap drew more than 20 million viewers for an episode in which the character confessed to shooting Phil Mitchell.

Benjamin left the show in the early 2000s following the attempted murder storyline, making only occasional appearances since.

She is returning to Albert Square in a bid to watch over her daughter Louise Fowler.

Benjamin said: “Going back to EastEnders feels like going home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back on the Square and working with such a talented bunch of actors and crew.

“I love and adore playing Lisa and am looking forward to revisiting the role and seeing what’s in store for her this time.”

A new storyline will see the once gun-toting character arrive on the Square to help her pregnant daughter.

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said: “We’re chuffed Lucy has agreed to come back for a thrilling storyline that takes us into the heart of her past on the Square.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly
This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival
All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

Olivia Culpo on her first beauty collaboration and why she wants to be the next Victoria Beckham

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything
This is the story behind Elle Fanning’s 1950s-inspired Dior outfit at Cannes

This is the story behind Elle Fanning’s 1950s-inspired Dior outfit at Cannes
This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?