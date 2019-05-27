Lucy Benjamin returning to EastEnders as Lisa Fowler

Lucy Benjamin is returning to EastEnders in the role of Lisa Fowler.

The BBC soap drew more than 20 million viewers for an episode in which the character confessed to shooting Phil Mitchell.

Benjamin left the show in the early 2000s following the attempted murder storyline, making only occasional appearances since.

She is returning to Albert Square in a bid to watch over her daughter Louise Fowler.

Benjamin said: “Going back to EastEnders feels like going home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back on the Square and working with such a talented bunch of actors and crew.

Really looking forward to being back on @bbceastenders and seeing what’s in store for #Lisa #drama — Lucy Benjamin (@Lucy_Benjamin) May 27, 2019

“I love and adore playing Lisa and am looking forward to revisiting the role and seeing what’s in store for her this time.”

A new storyline will see the once gun-toting character arrive on the Square to help her pregnant daughter.

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said: “We’re chuffed Lucy has agreed to come back for a thrilling storyline that takes us into the heart of her past on the Square.”

