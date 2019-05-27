Film honours ‘evolved’ younger generation, says Olivia Wilde

The actress has made her directorial debut with Booksmart.

Olivia Wilde has praised the politically aware and “evolved” younger generation.

The actress and director said she welcomed the new approach of the young in their actions and their attitudes.

Wilde has directed the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, and said she wanted to create a film which honoured the generation she admired.

The director said she had tried to deliver an honest portrayal of female adolescence, and provide truthful representation of gender and sexual identities from everyday life.

It’s official, everybody knows that we are smart AND fun. Watch the final restricted trailer for #BooksmartMovie — in theaters everywhere THIS FRIDAY. https://t.co/L622DSzYzn pic.twitter.com/zKuNg58S2n — Booksmart (@Booksmart) May 20, 2019

Her upcoming directorial debut follows two high school students, Amy and Molly.

“I made the film to honour this young generation that I think is so evolved, so much more fluid and truly political like in a personalised sense, they understand the significance of their actions and their voice, and I wanted to make a film that honoured how incredible this generation is,” she said.

Wilde has said that teen comedies often focus on the male experience of awkward adolescence, with a less accurate portrayal of women and the LGBT community.

She hopes her film will give a more truthful account, and believes modern audiences demand better reflections of everyday life.

Wilde said: “Audiences are like ‘don’t show me something that’s full of BS, I want to see real lives, I want to see representation of all genders, races, sexualities.

“’Show me everything because I can see in my real life that the world is more complex than this very binary world that movies have been reflecting for way too long’.”

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever as Amy, and Beanie Feldstein as Molly. It also features Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

Booksmart is in cinemas from Monday May 27.

