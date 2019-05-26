Gentleman Jack viewers taken aback by steamy sex scene

The series follows Regency landowner Anne Lister, who is after a wife.

Gentleman Jack viewers were blushing after a steamy sex scene in the latest episode.

The eight-part BBC One series follows Regency landowner Anne Lister, who is regarded as the “first modern lesbian”.

Sunday night’s instalment focused on Lister’s (Suranne Jones) budding relationship with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

As Lister told Walker about her time in France, viewers saw her in bed with a naked woman.

The racy scene prompted plenty of response on social media.

“Bloody hell that was a flashback and a half,” one viewer said on Twitter.

“That was, erm, shocking, funny, and very brief,” said another.

“Wow I even went Red,” said another.

“@Itv #GentlemanJack Did anyone else do a long blink when it shot to the naked clip?!” asked one fan.

Another viewer posted: “Looked up to seeing Anne giving/receiving an enthusiastic lesson in anatomy.

“Accidentally muted the tv out of second hand embarrassment. Woah.”

“#GentlemanJack a proper change Powerful & impressive but that scene in between thought that was porn slipped in by mistake lol,” tweeted another.

“Oooh never expected that,” said another.

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One.

