Pregnant Lacey Turner shares images from baby shower

The actress is expecting her baby this summer.

Pregnant Lacey Turner said she felt like a “lucky girl” after being thrown a baby shower.

The EastEnders actress and her husband Matt Kay are set to welcome their first baby in July.

On Sunday, Turner shared images on Instagram of her shower.

The actress wore yellow, matching the balloons.

A cake in the shape of a hat with a pram on top read “Baby Kay”.

“I’m a lucky girl,” Turner said on Instagram.

“Thank you to all the lovely ladies for making today so special but most of all thank you to @daisy90 @bevharv @lily_.harvey @nannychick !!

“My gals did good.”

Turner and Kay got married in 2017.

Earlier this year, the actress told of her joy at being pregnant after suffering two miscarriages.

“I can’t wait to nurture our baby – we’ve dreamed of having a family for so long,” she told OK! magazine at the time.

