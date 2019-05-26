Rita Ora dazzles in pink bodysuit at Radio 1’s Big Weekend

26th May 19 | Entertainment News

Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul and The 1975 are also on the bill for Sunday.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora looked every inch the pop star as she took to the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in a striking pink bodysuit.

The Let You Love Me singer performed on the Main Stage at the festival in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Rita Ora at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Middlesbrough
Rita Ora (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In keeping with her usual eye-catching style, Ora wore a cropped pink blazer over a bodysuit and mismatched thigh high boots, one pink and one orange.

Fishnet tights completed her dramatic look.

Other acts performing at the event on Sunday included Little Mix, who all sported outfits in black and green.

Jesy Nelson donned a black leather leotard with neon stripes and sheer black sleeves, while Perrie Edwards wore a bright green long-sleeved shirt underneath a top that appeared to be modelled on a bullet-proof vest.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s on-stage attire comprised fluorescent trousers underneath black chaps and a cropped black vest, and Jade Thirlwall opted for a stomach-baring top and trouser combination.

Little Mix at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Middlesbrough
Little Mix (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The group performed songs including Shout Out To My Ex, Wings, Woman Like Me, No More Sad Songs, Only You, and an upbeat dance remix of their hit single Black Magic.

Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul and The 1975 are also in the Big Weekend’s Sunday line-up.

