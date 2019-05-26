Man accused of defrauding comic book great Stan Lee appears in court

26th May 19 | Entertainment News

Stan Lee died in November at the age of 95.

Stan Lee Elder Abuse

A former business manager of the late comic book legend Stan Lee has had his initial court appearance in Arizona, where he was arrested after fleeing from California.

Keya Morgan appeared on Sunday in Maricopa County Superior Court on a charge of being a fugitive of justice.

Stan Lee-Elder Abuse
Stan Lee with Keya Morgan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Court documents show Los Angeles police alerted authorities in Phoenix that Morgan’s mobile phone was being used in north Scottsdale.

Police say the 43-year-old Morgan was found in a house with his mother and arrested without incident.

It is unclear when Morgan will be extradited to California, where he is facing charges including theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

